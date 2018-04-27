UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team makes league semifinals

Eric Samuelsson, Richard Solberg and Jordan Sauer each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory in UNLV’s 4-2 win over UNR in a Mountain West men’s tennis championship quarterfinal Thursday.

Richard Solberg, center, shown in 2016, won in singles and was part of a doubles victory for UNLV in the Rebels' 4-2 triumph over UNR in a Mountain West men's tennis championship quarterfinal Thursday in San Diego. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fourth-seeded Rebels (14-9), who advanced to the semifinals for the third straight season, next will face top-seeded Utah State (17-8) at 11 a.m. Friday.

UNR (15-8), seeded fifth, won two singles matches and took Solberg and Sauer to three sets.

UNLV No. 1 singles player Alexandr Cozbinov, named league player of the year Wednesday, lost his first set 6-4 to Julien Evrard, won the second 7-6 and led the third 3-1 before play was called because the Rebels had clinched the match.

Samuelsson won in straight sets at No. 4 singles and teamed with Clayton Alenik for a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles. Solberg won at No. 5 singles and Sauer at No. 6 singles, and they teamed for a 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.

The Rebels lost 4-1 in their regular-season match at Utah State on March 24.