UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team notches sweep

Alexandr Cozbinov, Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to help the UNLV men’s tennis team to a 4-0 triumph over Weber State and cap a two-match sweep Saturday.

Alexandr Cozbinov, shown in 2016, had two singles victories and was part of a doubles win Saturday, helping UNLV defeat New Mexico State and Weber State. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexandr Cozbinov, Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to help the UNLV men’s tennis team to a 4-0 triumph over Weber State and cap a two-match sweep Saturday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

In the earlier match, Cozbinov, Ruben Alberts, Courtney Lock and Samuelsson won at Nos. 1-4 singles for the Rebels (4-2) in their 4-2 victory over New Mexico State.

In singles against the Wildcats (2-4), Cozbinov blanked Stefan Cooper 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Samuelsson downed Hou-En Chen 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4, and Alenik beat Bo-Han Li 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.

In doubles, Cozbinov and Lock topped Cooper and Kris Van Wyk 7-6 (12-10) at No. 1, and Samuelsson and Alenik blanked Nick Werner and Li 6-0.

In singles against the Aggies (3-3), Cozbinov beat Stijn de Haan 6-0, 6-4, Alberts topped Luis Pliego Flores 6-2, 6-2, Lock downed Sergi Espias 6-3, 6-4, and Samuelsson edged Enrique Asmar 7-5, 6-4.

In doubles, Cozbinov and Lock lost 6-4 to Chris Goncalves and Flores at No. 1, and Alberts and Jordan Sauer lost 7-6 (6) to de Haan and Mauri Benitez at No. 2.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Avi’Tal Perteete won the 800-meter run in a personal-best 2 minutes, 7.84 seconds, leading seven top-eight performances by the Rebels in the New Mexico Classic.

Najia Hudspeth placed third in the 400 in 55.23 seconds, and Drea Austin was eighth in a personal-best 56.09.

Elisa Rovere was fifth in the 1,600 in a personal-best 5:04.98, Cassidy Osborne-Butler was sixth in the shot put (45 feet, 5.25 inches), and the 1,600 relay team of Rovere, Sydney Land, Hannah Davis and Madison Aldred was eighth (3:53.35).

Jasmyne Graham was seventh in the 60 hurdles in 8.41 seconds, placing her third all-time at UNLV. Perteete’s time in the 800 is fourth-best all-time for the Rebels.

The two-day meet featured competition from No. 7-ranked Louisiana State, No. 8 Texas, No. 10 Mississippi, No. 22 Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas State, Cal State Northridge, Fort Lewis, New Mexico, New Mexico Highlands, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, Stephen F. Austin, UC Davis, UNR and Texas-El Paso.

By virtue of their times, Graham and Perteete are atop the Mountain West’s performance list for their respective events. Hudspeth is first in the league in the 400, Austin is second in the 60 and 200, and MacKenna Howard is second in the shot put.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Tempe, Ariz., En-Pei Huang posted a three-set singles win, and Juliet Zhang won in two sets for the Rebels (3-3) in their 4-2 loss to Gonzaga (3-1), which notched two three-set wins and another that featured two tiebreakers.

Huang defeated Nevada Apollo 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at No. 3, and Zhang downed Alex Bourguignon 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6.

Izumi Asano lost 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 to Graciela Rosas at No. 2, Anna Bogoslavets lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to Haruna Tsuruta at No. 4, and Samantha Li lost 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) to Domonique Garley at No. 5.

In doubles, Bogoslavets and Li lost 6-2 to Kate Ketels and Garley at No. 2, and Jovana Kenic and Mercedes Lopez Velez lost 6-3 to Bourguignon and Tsuruta at No. 3.