UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team notches two 4-1 victories

Richard Solberg and Jordan Sauer each won in singles and were part of two doubles victories in helping UNLV top Weber State in the second of the Rebels’ two 4-1 nonconference men’s tennis triumphs Friday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Before beating the Wildcats (0-6), UNLV (3-0) downed New Mexico State (2-1), with Sauer, Olle Thestrup and Clayton Alenik each winning in singles and teaming for two doubles victories.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At College Station, Texas, Izumi Asano won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles for the Rebels (1-2) in their 6-1 loss to Texas A&M (6-0), which has won four matches by shutout.

Asano and Connie Li were tied at 6 with their opponents at No. 2 doubles when their match was halted, with the Aggies having clinched the team victory.

Texas A&M won four singles matches in straight sets, with En-Pei Huang falling 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5) at No. 4.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Elisa Rovere placed fourth in the 600-meter run in 1 minute, 34.03 seconds to lead the Rebels on the first day of the two-day New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

Amari Prude was fifth in the 400 in 57.76 seconds, Jasmyne Graham sixth in the long jump (18 feet, 4.25 inches), Tenia Landrum eighth in the long jump (18 feet, 0.5 inches) and Jartierra Grissom eighth in the high jump (5 feet, 3.25 inches).