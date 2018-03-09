UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team routs Boston College

Alexandr Cozbinov, Richard Solberg and Jordan Sauer each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory, leading host UNLV past Boston College 6-1 in a nonconference men’s tennis match Thursday.

Richard Solberg, center, shown in 2016, won in singles and was part of a doubles victory Thursday to help UNLV to a 6-1 triumph over Boston College at Fertitta Tennis Complex. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexandr Cozbinov, Richard Solberg and Jordan Sauer each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory, leading UNLV past Boston College 6-1 in a nonconference men’s tennis match Thursday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Cozbinov won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Courtney Lock for a No. 1 doubles win. Solberg and Sauer won at Nos. 4 and 5 singles, respectively, and teamed for a victory at No. 3 doubles as the Rebels (7-4) won their third match in a 24-hour stretch.

Gereon Heitmann won at No. 2 singles and doubles for the Eagles (5-5).

Also for UNLV, Eric Samuelsson won at No. 3 singles and Clayton Alenik at No. 6 singles.