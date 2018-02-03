UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team splits two matches

Alexandr Cozbinov and Courtney Lock each notched a straight-sets singles win and teamed for a victory at No. 1 doubles to lead UNLV to a 4-2 triumph over UC Riverside on Friday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Alexandr Cozbinov, shown last season, won at No. 1 singles and was part of two doubles victories for UNLV as the Rebels split two matches Friday at Fertitta Tennis Complex. (R. Marsh Starks/UNLV)

Earlier, the Rebels (2-2) lost 4-0 to Loyola Marymount.

Against the Highlanders (2-4) in singles, Cozbinov downed Pawel Jankowiak 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, Lock beat Kyle McCann 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3, Richard Solberg rolled past Gilbert Chung 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4, and Clayton Alenik topped Vignesh Subramanyan 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6.

Nabil Abdallah of Riverside beat Jordan Sauer 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5 singles and teamed with Anderson Ju to top Eric Samuelsson and Alenik 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.

Sauer and Ruben Alberts lost 7-5 to McCann and Filip Engstrom at No. 2 doubles.

Against the Lions (2-1), Cozbinov and Lock teamed for a 6-2 win over Charles Boyce and Lukas Moenter at No. 1 doubles, and Cozbinov was edged 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 by Gabriel Diaz Freire at No. 1 singles.

Moenter downed Samuelsson 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and Boyce topped Solberg 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Tempe, Ariz., Aiwen Zhu and Anna Bogoslavets posted straight-sets singles wins, and Izumi Asano and Juliet Zhang teamed for a doubles victory for UNLV (3-2) in its 4-2 loss to No. 20-ranked Arizona State (3-1).

Zhu improved to 5-0 this season and 15-1 in her career at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Ilze Hattingh, and Bogoslavets downed Tereza Kolarova 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4.

Asano and Zhang downed Nicole Fossa Huergo and Sasa Klanacek 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.

Zhu and En-Pei Huang led the 28th-ranked doubles team of Kolarova and Savannah Slaysman 5-3 before falling 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

Slaysman downed Samantha Li 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 singles, Klanacek beat Zhang 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6 singles, and Huang lost 6-4, 6-3 to Fossa Huergo at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, Bogoslavets and Li lost 6-0 to Lauryn John-Baptiste and Hattingh at No. 2.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

More than 150 student/athletes from Bridger, Brinley, Fremont and Gibson middle schools will participate in the 32nd annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Saturday at the Mendenhall Center and Cox Pavilion.

The event, open to males and females, features a series of sports clinics led by UNLV athletes. Afterward, the student/athletes will attend the Lady Rebels’ game against Boise State.

National Girls & Women in Sports Day is one of many events attended by at-risk students from After-School All-Stars Las Vegas.

The organization offers free, after-school programs that promote academic advancement, cultural enrichment, positive social interaction and recreational activity designed to help children achieve in school and life.