UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team upends Purdue

UNLV junior Richard Solberg, center, shown in 2016, notched the decisive three-set win Sunday in the Rebels' 4-3 victory over Purdue in Waco, Texas. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Samuelsson and Jordan Sauer each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to help UNLV edge Purdue 4-3 in the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend men’s tennis tournament Sunday in Waco, Texas.

The Boilermakers (2-4) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the match with three-set victories at Nos. 1-3 singles.

The Rebels (1-1) clinched the outcome with Richard Solberg’s 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-2 win over Athell Bennett at No. 5 singles.

Samuelsson downed Maksymillan Raupuk 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles and teamed with Clayton Alenik to blank Renan Hanayama and Ali Mooraj 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Sauer beat Dominik Sochurek 6-3, 7-5 at No. 6 singles and teamed with Ruben Alberts to top Stephan Koenigsfest and Javier Rodriguez 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

In singles, Alexandr Cozbinov fell to Gergley Madarasz 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 1, Alberts lost to Koenigsfest 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2, and Courtney Lock bowed to Rodriguez 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.