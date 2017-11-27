UNLV roundup: Minnesota wins Lady Rebel Round-Up title

Freshman Destiny Pitts had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Minnesota to a 79-72 win over UNLV in the Lady Rebel Round-Up title game Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV guard Brooke Johnson (2), shown last season, scored a game-high 25 points Sunday in the Lady Rebels' 79-72 loss to Minnesota in the Lady Rebel Round-Up championship game at Cox Pavilion. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pitts, the tournament MVP, hit six of the 13 3-pointers by the Golden Gophers (7-0), who led 46-43 at halftime and 70-53 entering the fourth quarter.

Gadiva Hubbard had 17 points, Carlie Wagner 16 points and Jessie Edwards 13 rebounds for Minnesota.

Brooke Johnson had 25 points, Katie Powell 19 points and Nikki Wheatley 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (4-1), who made 24 of 33 free throws while the Gophers made all 10 of their attempts.