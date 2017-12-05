UNLV roundup: Musovski nets third all-region soccer honor

Senior Danny Musovski became the second UNLV soccer player to receive all-region designation three times as he was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region first team.

UNLV senior forward Danny Musovski, right, shown last year, gained all-region designation this season for a third time. (Photo Courtesy Abraham Gebreegziabher)

Senior forward Danny Musovski became the second UNLV soccer player to receive all-region designation three times as he was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region first team, the national organization announced Monday.

The Liberty High School product led the nation in goals per game (0.88) and points per game (2.12). His total goals (15) and points (36) ranked fourth and fifth nationally.

Musovski ranked third in Rebels history in goals (47) and points (117). He joins Robbie Ryerson (1983, ’84 and ’85) as the lone Rebels to receive regional honors three times.

UNLV sophomore midfielder Timo Mehlich, a native of Monchengladbach, Germany, was a second-team all-region selection. He was second among the Rebels in scoring with 16 points, including three game-winning goals.