UNLV roundup: New Mexico holds off Lady Rebels

Antonia Anderson scored 29 points and Jaedyn De La Cerda 28 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 81-73 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

De La Cerda hit five of the Lobos’ 12 3-pointers, and LaTora Duff scored 15 points for New Mexico (6-1, 3-1), which led 21-13 after one quarter, 45-29 at halftime and 65-46 entering the fourth quarter.

Delaynie Byrne had 23 points and seven rebounds and Desi-Rae Young 15 points for the Lady Rebels (5-6, 3-3), who didn’t lead after the first quarter. They held a 41-35 edge in rebounds.

Anna Blount had 10 points and Bailey Thomas eight rebounds and six assists for UNLV, which shot 41.8 percent. The Lobos shot 46.9 percent.

DIVING

At Los Angeles, the Rebels completed the three-day Bruin Invitational with a third-place finish, a fourth, a fifth and an eighth.

Senior Jesse Cawley placed third and freshman Jamie Spilchak fourth in the men’s 1-meter competition with a scores of 534.15 and 521.25.

Senior Montse Moreno placed fifth and freshman Isabella Bassock eighth in the women’s platform event with scores of 366.10 and 278.00.