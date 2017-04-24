UNLV roundup: New Mexico rallies, caps baseball sweep over Rebels

Justin Jones, shown in March, had a home run, three doubles and four RBIs for UNLV on Sunday in the Rebels' 11-9 loss at New Mexico. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carl Stajduhar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning to send New Mexico to an 11-9 victory over UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game Sunday in Albuquerque, N.M.

Stajduhar finished with two hits and five RBIs for the first-place Lobos (23-16-1, 14-2-1), who swept the three-game weekend series.

Justin Jones went 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and four RBIs for the Rebels (14-28, 7-14), who led 9-7 in the sixth.

Jared Mang went 5-for-5 with a double, and Jack Zoellner went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for New Mexico, which held a 14-12 edge in hits.

Ernie De La Trinidad went 3-for-4 with a solo home run for UNLV, and Cody Howard added a two-run homer.

SOFTBALL

At Fort Collins, Colo., Bridgette Hutton pitched a three-hit shutout and had an RBI single to lead Colorado State to a 5-0 victory over UNLV.

Hutton (7-8) issued two walks and had one strikeout. Her run-scoring single followed an RBI double by Amber Nelson in the fourth and put the Rams (23-17, 8-10 Mountain West) up 2-0.

Nelson finished with two hits and scored as Colorado State avoided a three-game weekend series sweep. Hannah McCorkhill hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Mara Kemmer had a double, and Janine Petmecky and Emily Vela each singled for the Rebels (23-20, 6-9).

Breana Burke (3-2) gave up two runs on three hits and one walk in 3⅔ innings.