UNLV roundup: No. 1 North Carolina blanks women’s soccer team

Alessia Russo and Brianna Pinto scored two goals apiece to power top-ranked North Carolina past UNLV 8-0 in the Duke Nike Classic women’s soccer tournament Sunday in Durham, North Carolina.

(Getty Images)

Bridgette Andrzejewski had a goal and three assists, Isabel Cox had a goal and an assist, and Emily Fox had three assists for the Tar Heels (6-0), who held edges of 28-4 in shots and 15-3 in shots on goal.

Emberly Sevilla had seven saves for the Rebels (2-3), who trailed 2-0 after 10 minutes and 6-0 at halftime. Claudia Dickey totaled three saves to record the shutout.

Robin Pollard had half of UNLV’s four shots and put both on goal.