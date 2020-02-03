70°F
UNLV roundup: No. 14 Arizona State blanks women’s tennis team

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 

Cali Jankowski won in singles and was part of a doubles victory to lead No. 14-ranked Arizona State past UNLV 4-0 in a nonconference women’s tennis match Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.

The Sun Devils (6-0) won three singles matches and both completed doubles matches to continue their best start to a season since opening 7-0 in 2008.

Jankowski beat Olivia Elliott 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles and teamed with Savannah Slaysman to top Sam Smith and Connie Li 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

No. 41-ranked Ilze Hattingh downed Izumi Asano 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Tereza Kolarova topped Connie Li 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.

Sasa Klanecek and Sammi Hampton teamed for a 6-4 win over Elliott and Samantha Li at No. 3 doubles.

For the Rebels (0-4), their No. 28-ranked doubles team of Asano and En-Pei Huang were locked in a 5-5 tie with No. 38-ranked Hattingh and Kolarova when the match’s outcome was decided.

