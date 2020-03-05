66°F
UNLV roundup: No. 2 Texas Tech caps sweep of baseball team

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 6:18 pm
 

Jace Jung hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to back Hunter Dobbins, who struck out eight over six shutout innings, leading No. 2-ranked Texas Tech past UNLV 11-3 in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas.

Brian Klein went 4-for-4 with a two-run double for the Red Raiders (13-1), who held a 17-8 edge in hits and swept the two-game set. Eric Bigani, who went 2-for-4 and scored a run, was the lone player with multiple hits for the Rebels (3-10), who had no extra-base hits.

Jung’s three-run blast put Texas Tech up 4-0 in the third inning. His solo shot came in the seventh, after UNLV had scored three runs in the top of the inning to get within 5-3.

Cody Masters went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in the Red Raiders’ five-run eighth. Cal Conley went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Texas Tech, and teammate Dru Baker had a triple and a double.

Dobbins (2-0) allowed four hits and no walks. Rebels starter Troy Balko (0-1) gave up five runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks over 4⅔ innings. He struck out two.

MEN’S TENNIS

Senior Eric Samuelsson was named Mountain West player of the week for the second time this season after winning in singles and doubles when the Rebels (10-1) lost 4-3 at Arizona State.

Samuelsson downed No. 121-ranked Makey Rakotomalala 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Clayton Alenik for a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Samuelsson also won the league’s weekly award on Feb. 12.

