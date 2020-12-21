45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Pacific edges Lady Rebels in double OT

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2020 - 10:32 pm
 

Brooklyn McDavid hit a go-ahead putback with three seconds left in the second overtime to lift Pacific past UNLV 77-75 in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Valerie Higgins had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Rosie Schweizer 21 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (2-1), who led 33-29 at halftime and 54-44 after three quarters.

Nia Johnson had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Delaynie Byrne 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (2-4), who held a 43-34 edge in rebounds.

Bailey Thomas had 13 points and six assists for UNLV, which shot 34.5 percent. Pacific shot 37.3 percent.

MOST READ
1
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
2
Las Vegas winter will start warm before cool front arrives
Las Vegas winter will start warm before cool front arrives
3
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
4
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
5
Deal reached on $900B COVID-19 relief package
Deal reached on $900B COVID-19 relief package
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Associated Press
UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep opener against Cal Baptist
RJ

The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming teams opened their seasons Wednesday by sweeping California Baptist at Buchanan Natatorium. The women won 141-100 and the men 141-116.

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque, center, shown Dec. 5, guided the Lady Rebels to a 54-46 win over Wy ...
UNLV roundup: Wilfred, Lady Rebels win league opener
RJ

Keyana Wilfred scored a career-high 18 points to lead UNLV past Wyoming 54-46 in the teams’ Mountain West women’s basketball opener Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV forward Anna Blount, right, shown Nov. 25, had 12 points and a team-high five rebounds Wed ...
UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels notch first win of season
RJ

Bailey Thomas had 26 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the UNLV women’s basketball team Wednesday in its 81-67 win over host Cal State Fullerton.