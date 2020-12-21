UNLV roundup: Pacific edges Lady Rebels in double OT

Brooklyn McDavid hit a go-ahead putback with three seconds left in the second overtime to lift Pacific past UNLV 77-75 in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament Sunday.

Brooklyn McDavid hit a go-ahead putback with three seconds left in the second overtime to lift Pacific past UNLV 77-75 in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Valerie Higgins had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Rosie Schweizer 21 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (2-1), who led 33-29 at halftime and 54-44 after three quarters.

Nia Johnson had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Delaynie Byrne 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (2-4), who held a 43-34 edge in rebounds.

Bailey Thomas had 13 points and six assists for UNLV, which shot 34.5 percent. Pacific shot 37.3 percent.