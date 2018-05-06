UNLV roundup: Petmecky powers another softball win

Janine Petmecky went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and earned a save, leading UNLV to a 4-1 win over first-place Fresno State in a Mountain West softball game Saturday in Fresno, California.

Janine Petmecky went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and earned a save, leading UNLV to a 4-1 win over first-place Fresno State in a Mountain West softball game Saturday in Fresno, California.

Petmecky, who drew two walks and scored twice, shut out the Bulldogs (30-20, 13-7) on no hits and struck out three over the final 2 1/3 innings in the Rebels’ seventh victory in nine games.

Samantha Diaz hit a go-ahead home run leading off the second for UNLV (28-17, 10-10), which will try for a three-game series sweep Sunday. The Rebels are assured of their first series win over Fresno State since 2013.

Mia Trejo went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first for UNLV, which surrendered the lead in the bottom of the inning by allowing an unearned run.

Breana Burke pitched the first two innings for the Rebels, allowing the unearned run on three hits and one walk. Charlie Masterson (7-7) worked the next 2 2/3 innings, blanking the Bulldogs on two hits and no walks.

Fresno State starter Samantha Mejia (7-6) went the distance, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks. She struck out none.

Rachel Minogue went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs, who were outhit 7-5.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Sawyer Pittman had two hits and four RBIs to back Andrew Mitchel, who allowed one earned run and struck out seven over seven innings, leading San Jose State to an 8-5 victory over the Rebels.

Mitchel (6-0) limited UNLV (30-18, 11-12 Mountain West) to four hits and two walks as the Spartans (20-24, 10-12) held a 15-6 edge in hits.

David Campbell, Kyle Morrison, Brett Bautista and Kellen Strahm had three hits apiece for San Jose State, with Campbell notching two doubles and Campbell and Morrison each driving in a run and scoring twice.

Bryson Stott had a triple and scored twice, and Kyle Isbel drove in two runs for the Rebels, who trailed 5-0 after one inning and 7-0 after three. They scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth and two in the ninth.

UNLV starter Trevor Horn (3-5) allowed seven runs, five earned, on nine hits and no walks and struck out one over 2 1/3 innings.