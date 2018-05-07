UNLV roundup: Petmecky, softball team cap historic sweep

Janine Petmecky hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run Sunday, highlighting a historic weekend for her and the UNLV softball team in their 6-2 victory over host Fresno State in a Mountain West game.

Janine Petmecky hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run Sunday, highlighting a historic weekend for her and the UNLV softball team in their 6-2 victory over Fresno State in a Mountain West game in Fresno, California.

Led by Petmecky, the Rebels (29-17, 11-10) became the first team to sweep the Bulldogs (30-21, 13-8) in a three-game league series since the Bulldogs joined the Mountain West in 2013 and the first team to sweep the Bulldogs in Fresno in the 37-year history of Fresno State softball.

Petmecky reached base in her first 10 plate appearances of the series and 10 of 12 overall, finishing 8-for-10 with two home runs, a triple, two walks, six runs and four RBIs.

On Sunday, Petmecky, Justin Federe, Mia Trejo and Alyssa Navarro each went 2-for-4, with Federe and Trejo driving in two runs apiece. Federe, Trejo and Navarro each had a double.

After allowing one run in the first inning, UNLV starter Charlie Masterson was relieved by Breana Burke (4-4), who limited the Bulldogs to one run on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. Petmecky worked the final two-thirds of an inning.

Hayleigh Galvan hit an RBI triple in the first and Savannah McHellon a solo home run in the seventh for Fresno State, which was outhit 10-4.