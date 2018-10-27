UNLV roundup: Powell named to basketball award watch list

UNLV senior Katie Powell is one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award, which recognizes the top center in women’s basketball.

UNLV center Katie Powell (21), shown in January, was named to the All-Mountain West first team and the league's all-defensive team last season. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

UNLV senior Katie Powell is one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award, which recognizes the top center in women’s basketball, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday.

The 6-foot-4-inch Atlanta native averaged 15.5 points per game last season and ranked second in the Mountain West in rebounding with an average of 8.7 per game in league play and fifth in blocked shots.

Powell, named All-Mountain West first team and to the league’s all-defensive team in 2017-18, tied for the league lead by being named player of the week three times.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 in February and to five in March.

The Lisa Leslie Award, in its second year, was named for the three-time All-America center and 1994 National Player of the Year. The selection committee includes coaches, media members, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Reno, Kaila Brinkman scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from McKenna Sullivan in the 34th minute, and the Rebels held on to edge UNR 2-1.

Brinkman’s seventh goal of the season came 14 seconds after Analyse Talavera scored on a throw-in by Kathryn Yarbrough to tie the score at 1.

UNLV (11-6-3, 5-4-2 Mountain West) opened the scoring in the third minute on an own-goal by the Wolf Pack (4-13-2, 1-10).

Emberly Sevilla had four saves for the Rebels, who held an 18-10 advantage in shots, including an 11-5 edge in shots on goal. Kendal Stoval had nine saves for UNR.

UNLV finished the regular season tied for sixth place in the Mountain West and missed out on qualifying for the league tournament by virtue of a tiebreaker.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Klint Parker had two goals and an assist, and Tucker Bone also scored twice to lead No. 8-ranked Air Force to a 5-2 win over the Rebels.

Daniel Moran and Timo Mehlich scored for UNLV (9-8-1, 4-4-1 Western Athletic Conference), which matched the Falcons (15-2, 8-1) with seven shots on goal. Overall, the Rebels had a 15-14 edge in shots.

Bone and Parker each scored to put Air Force up 2-0 before Moran answered with his sixth goal of the season in the 21st minute, assisted by Nico Clasen.

Danny Han’s third goal of the season for the Falcons in the 32nd minute capped the first-half scoring.

Mehlich brought UNLV within 3-2 in the 47th minute, before Parker assisted on Bone’s 12th goal of the season in the 84th minute. Parker capped the scoring with his sixth goal of the year in the 87th minute.

CROSS COUNTRY

At San Diego, led by Elisa Rovere’s 68th-place finish in 23 minutes, 37 seconds, the Rebels placed last in the 6-kilometer, 11-team Mountain West Championships.

No. 3-ranked New Mexico, with the top three finishers in Weini Kelati (19:49.3), Ednah Kurgat (20:07.4) and Charlotte Prouse (20:11.3), won the title for the 11th straight season.

The Lobos had a team score of 33, with all five of their runners in the top 18, followed by No. 2-ranked Boise State (35), Air Force (105), Utah State (126), San Jose State (149), UNR (155), Colorado State (155), Wyoming (196), Fresno State (292), San Diego State (307) and UNLV (335).

Also for the Rebels, Emma Wahlenmaier placed 71st in 23:49.8, followed by Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (24:16.1), Kennedy Allen (25:35.1), Grace Moore (27:23.9) and Nicole Snow (28:35.5).