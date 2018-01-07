UNLV roundup: Powell powers Lady Rebels past Utah State

Katie Powell had 25 points and 11 rebounds to rally UNLV to a 63-54 win over Utah State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Logan, Utah.

UNLV center Katie Powell (21), shown last season, scored 25 points Saturday in the Lady Rebels' 63-54 win at Utah State. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

Katie Powell had 25 points and 11 rebounds to rally UNLV to a 63-54 win over Utah State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Logan, Utah.

Paris Strawther had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Brooke Johnson 14 points for the Lady Rebels (7-7, 2-1), who overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit.

Shannon Dufficy scored 21 points for the Aggies (3-12, 1-3), who were outrebounded 46-34.

UNLV overcame 31-percent shooting by making 22 of 23 free throws, including a 12-for-13 effort by Powell.