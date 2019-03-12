UNLV roundup: Prior, Rebels leading in Arizona

(Thinkstock)

TUCSON, Ariz. — UNLV senior Elizabeth Prior shot rounds of 69 and 72 to take the individual lead and help the Rebels move into a tie for first in the team race after the first two rounds of the Wildcat Invitational at Sewailo Golf Club.

Prior holds a two-shot lead at 3-under 141. UNLV (296-298) is tied with Iowa State (287-307) at 18-over 594 heading into Tuesday’s final round. Host Arizona is another shot back.

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack (75-71) is tied for seventh at 2-over 146.

DIVING

Rebels freshman Tazman Abramowicz finished 11th on the 1-meter overall at the NCAA Diving Zone E Championships at Flagstaff, Arizona.

Freshman Montse Moreno finished 19th on the 3-meter.

The meet continues Tuesday.