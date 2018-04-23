UNLV roundup: Record-setting Ban, men’s golfers soar to title

Senior Shintaro Ban set three league records while leading the UNLV men’s golf team to its third straight Mountain West championship Sunday in Bremerton, Washington.

Shintaro Ban, shown in 2016, won medalist honors by nine strokes in helping UNLV notch its third straight Mountain West men's golf championship. (UNLV)

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban shot 7-under-par 65 in the final round Sunday to finish at 16-under 200, winning medalist honors by nine strokes and leading the Rebels to their third straight Mountain West men’s golf championship in Bremerton, Washington.

No. 21-ranked UNLV shot 4-under 284 in the final round, matching its first-round performance in the best round of the tournament, to finish at 8-under 856 — 11 shots better than runner-up Colorado State in the 11-team field.

Ban set Mountain West records for total low score by two strokes, score relative to par by four strokes and margin of victory by five strokes.

The lone player in the field to card all three rounds in the 60s, Ban had eight birdies in the final round, with one bogey. He finished with a tournament-high 20 birdies over the final 54 holes.

The team win was UNLV’s fifth in the league championship, and Ban is the seventh Rebel to win league medalist honors.

Freshman Jack Trent was alone in 12th place in the 55-player field at 2-over 218, and junior Harry Hall and sophomore Justin Kim tied for 13th at 219.

UNR placed third in the team standings at 875, followed by Fresno State at 881. Wyoming and New Mexico tied for fifth at 882.

BASEBALL

At Albuquerque, N.M., Dillon Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to back Trevor Horn, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, as the Rebels salvaged the final game of their three-game Mountain West series against New Mexico with an 8-3 victory.

Horn (3-3) limited the Lobos (14-23-1, 8-13) to six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Bryson Stott went 3-for-5 with a double, stole a base and scored twice for the Rebels (29-14, 10-8), who held a 14-8 edge in hits.

Vince Taormina, Nick Rodriguez and Max Smith had two hits apiece for UNLV, which led 2-0 after three innings, 3-0 after five and 4-1 after eight.

Connor Mang went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the eighth and a double, and Brayden Merritt was 4-for-4 with a two-run homer in the ninth for New Mexico, which had lost 10 straight before beating the Rebels on Friday and Saturday.