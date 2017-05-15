UNLV roundup: Richy, Ames lead baseball win over UNR

Paul Richy, left, shown in February, held UNR to one run on seven hits and no walks in nine innings Sunday in UNLV's 9-1 victory in Reno. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nick Ames hit a two-run homer and a two-run double to back Paul Richy’s complete-game pitching effort and lead UNLV to a 9-1 rout over UNR in a Mountain West baseball game Sunday in Reno.

Richy (4-3), a sophomore right-hander, held the Wolf Pack (17-32, 11-15) to seven hits and no walks and struck out one, throwing 68 of his 103 pitches for strikes in his first complete game of the season.

Ames’ two-run double capped the scoring in a six-run third inning by the Rebels (19-34, 9-18), who salvaged the final game of the three-game weekend set.

Kyle Isbel went 2-for-5, and Payton Squier drew three walks — including one with the bases loaded — and had a sacrifice fly for UNLV.

Jordan Pearce and Justin Bridgman each went 2-for-4 for UNR, which was outhit 8-7.

Wolf Pack starter Riley Ohl (3-3) allowed six runs, five earned, on three hits and three walks and struck out none in 2⅔ innings.