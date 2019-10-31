UNLV roundup: Rosenberg stars in intrasquad baseball finale

Trevor Rosenberg set up the tying run and hit a go-ahead RBI single, leading the Scarlet team to a 2-1 win in the decisive third game of the Scarlet & Gray World Series on Wednesday.

Trevor Rosenberg set up the tying run with a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning and hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, leading the Scarlet team to a 2-1 win in the decisive third game of the Scarlet & Gray World Series on Wednesday at Wilson Stadium.

The Gray team went up 1-0 in the fourth on Jacob Godman’s RBI single. The Scarlet team tied it in the sixth, when James Gamble singled home Chase Hanson, who had walked and was sacrificed to second by Rosenberg.

Scarlet pitchers Chase Maddux, Trent Bixby, Ben Cutting and Troy Balko teamed to allow five hits while striking out nine.

Maddux and Rosenberg shared series MVP honors.