41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Rosenberg stars in intrasquad baseball finale

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2019 - 10:39 pm
 

Trevor Rosenberg set up the tying run with a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning and hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, leading the Scarlet team to a 2-1 win in the decisive third game of the Scarlet & Gray World Series on Wednesday at Wilson Stadium.

The Gray team went up 1-0 in the fourth on Jacob Godman’s RBI single. The Scarlet team tied it in the sixth, when James Gamble singled home Chase Hanson, who had walked and was sacrificed to second by Rosenberg.

Scarlet pitchers Chase Maddux, Trent Bixby, Ben Cutting and Troy Balko teamed to allow five hits while striking out nine.

Maddux and Rosenberg shared series MVP honors.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elina Saksa (UNLV)
UNLV women’s golf leads home tournament after 2nd round
RJ

Elina Saksa and the UNLV women’s golf team shot 3-over 291 to take a seven-shot lead at 16-over 592 after the second round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown on Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

UNLV senior En-Pei Huang, shown in 2017, teamed with junior Izumi Asano to win the doubles titl ...
UNLV roundup: Huang, Asano team for regional tennis title
RJ

UNLV won an ITA regional doubles title for the first time as En-Pei Huang and Izumi Asano capped an unbeaten week together Sunday at the Mountain Region women’s tennis championships.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich hat trick keys men’s soccer victory
RJ

Timo Mehlich scored three goals, including two barely a minute apart early in the second half, to lead UNLV past Missouri-Kansas City 4-1 in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team pockets eighth straight win
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills and five aces to lead UNLV to its eighth straight volleyball win, a 3-1 decision over Air Force in a Mountain West match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.