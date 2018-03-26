UNLV roundup: San Diego State buries baseball team again

San Diego State had seven players with multiple hits and totaled four home runs in a 22-7 rout over UNLV to cap a three-game Mountain West baseball series Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Jordan Verdon went 5-for-7 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs to lead No. 25-ranked San Diego State to a 22-7 dismissal of No. 19 UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Chase Calabuig went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and Julian Escobedo went 3-for-5 with four RBIs for the Aztecs (16-7, 6-2), who had seven players with multiple hits and totaled four homers.

Nick Ames had two homers and four RBIs for the Rebels (20-5, 6-3), who were outhit 23-10 and lost two of three in the weekend series.

Bryson Stott went 3-for-4 with two doubles for UNLV, which used eight pitchers.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Tempe, Ariz., freshman Polly Mack shot a 3-under-par 69 for an even-par 216 total, tying her for 11th in the 81-player field at the PING/Arizona State Invitational.

The Rebels, who were in a three-way tie for seventh after one round and alone in eighth after two, fell to ninth in the 14-team field, finishing at 20-over 884, 32 strokes behind champion Arizona. The Wildcats were four strokes better than runner-up Washington.

Georgia’s Jillian Hollis was the medalist with a 9-under 207, winning by three strokes.

Also for UNLV, junior Elizabeth Prior tied for 33rd at 7-over 223, senior Mackenzie Raim and sophomore Nastasia Kossacky tied for 42nd at 9-over 225, and junior Shannon Oh tied for 56th at 13-over 229.

Freshman Cathy Liu, competing as an individual, was 55th at 12-over 228.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Devan Sperry went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to back Delaney Hull, who pitched a four-hit shutout, leading Utah State to a 6-0 victory over UNLV.

Hull (7-3) issued one walk and struck out three to best Janine Petmecky (12-3), who allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits and one walk and struck out five in five innings.

Brina Buttacavoli went 2-for-4 and an RBI, and Leah Molina went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Aggies (12-16, 2-3 Mountain West), who held an 11-4 edge in hits.

The Rebels (20-10, 3-3), who lost two of three in the weekend series, mustered four singles by four players: Jade Yadao-Valdez, Reina Bondi, Brooke Stover and Samantha Diaz.