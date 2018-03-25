UNLV roundup: San Diego State routs baseball team

Chad Bible and Casey Schmitt each had four hits and four RBIs to power No. 25-ranked San Diego State to a 17-8 win over No. 19 UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

Bible had a home run and a double and Schmitt two doubles, helping the Aztecs (15-7, 5-2) to an 18-13 edge in hits.

Jordan Verdon went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs, and Jacob Maekawa also homered for San Diego State.

Dillon Johnson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Max Smith hit a home run, and Bryson Stott had two doubles for the Rebels (20-4, 6-2), who had won nine of their previous 10 games.

Vince Taormina, Jack-Thomas Wold and Nick Rodriguez each had two hits for UNLV, with Rodriguez and Wold each driving in a run and Wold scoring three times.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Bailey Lewis had a two-run, pinch-hit home run to back Delaney Hull, who allowed no earned runs in seven innings, leading Utah State to a 5-2 win over UNLV.

Hull (6-3) held the Rebels (20-9, 3-2 Mountain West) to five hits and two walks and struck out five, ending their three-game win streak.

Brina Buttacavoli, Leah Molina and Riley Plogger each went 2-for-4 and scored a run, and Buttacavoli drove in a run during a three-run fifth by the Aggies (11-16, 1-3), who held a 10-5 edge in hits.

Brooke Stover went 2-for-3 with an RBI during UNLV’s two-run first. Rebels starter Charlie Masterson (5-4) allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits and no walks and struck out three in five innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Riverside, Calif., Kaysha Love won the 200-meter run in 23.83 seconds, and MacKenna Howard placed first in the shot put (48 feet, 9.5 inches), two of the Rebels’ 15 top-eight finishes in the UC Riverside Spring Classic.

Love’s time in her 200 debut was a meet record by 0.19 seconds. Howard was third in the hammer throw with a personal-best distance of 171 feet, 6 inches, and she also placed seventh in the discus (140-7).

Nylia Hudspeth ran a personal-best 54.60 seconds in the 400, which placed second.

Tenia Landrum was seventh in the long jump (18-3), and Kylee Vandenberg was seventh in the javelin (129-4).

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Tempe, Ariz., junior Elizabeth Prior shot 1-under-par 71 and is at 2-over 146 overall for the Rebels, who improved by six strokes over their first-round score but fell to eighth in the 14-team, three-round PING/Arizona State Invitational.

Prior is tied for 23rd in the 81-player field, and UNLV is 19 strokes behind leader Oklahoma State.

Emma Bronze of Oklahoma State is alone atop the leaderboard at 5-under 139.

Also for the Rebels, freshman Polly Mack and senior Mackenzie Raim are tied for 26th at 3-over 147, and junior Shannon Oh and sophomore Nastasia Kossacky are tied for 50th at 8-over 152.

Freshman Cathy Liu, competing as an individual, is tied for 66th at 12-over 156.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Logan, Utah, No. 2 singles player Courtney Lock had the lone victory for the Rebels (9-6, 0-2 Mountain West) in their 4-1 loss to Utah State (11-8, 2-0).

Lock downed Sergiu Bucur 7-5, 6-3. UNLV lost two three-setters in singles: Alexandr Cozbinov lost to Jaime Barajas 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2 at No. 1, and Eric Samuelsson fell to Felipe Acosta 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) at No. 4.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu and Jovana Kenic posted the lone wins for the Rebels (9-5) at Nos. 1 and 5 singles in their 4-2 loss to Denver (11-4), UNLV’s first loss in nine home matches this season.

Zhu downed Bianca Mok 6-7, 6-2, 6-0, and Kenic beat Camille Anderson 6-4, 6-0. The Rebels lost two other close singles matches: Izumi Asano fell to Julia O’Loughlin 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 2, and Anna Bogoslavets bowed to Arisha Ladhani 7-6, 7-5.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Minneapolis, freshman Brad Gonzales placed 33rd in the 1,650-yard freestyle in 15 minutes, 1.94 seconds in the NCAA Championships.