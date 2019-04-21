UNLV roundup: San Jose State’s late rally sinks softball team

Madison Aurin hit a go-ahead two-run single to cap San Jose’s four-run seventh-inning rally as the Spartans edged UNLV 6-5 in a Mountain West softball game Saturday at Eller Media Stadium.

Makayla Englestad went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for San Jose State (29-15, 9-6), which sent the Rebels (28-13, 9-8) to their third straight league series loss.

Lauren Tycksen went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs for UNLV, which held a 12-10 edge in hits. Tycksen was the lone Rebels player with multiple hits.

Denise Armendariz hit a two-run double in the third for UNLV to tie the score at 2, and Samantha Diaz homered in the fifth to put the Rebels up 5-2.

Kristen Heffley went 2-for-3 with a seventh-inning RBI single, and Alyssa Graham went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Spartans.

Aurin (4-2), the second of three San Jose State relievers, recorded the win, allowing one run on three hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Jenny Bressler started for UNLV and then re-entered in the seventh, ultimately allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings.

Charlie Masterson worked four innings for the Rebels, at one point retiring 12 straight batters but ultimately giving up three runs on three hits while striking out three.

Breana Burke (7-6) lost, allowing a run on a hit and a walk in the seventh, as UNLV lost for the second time in 21 games this season when leading after six innings. The three-run lead was the largest the Rebels have surrendered this season.

BASEBALL

At Reno, Matt Clayton homered twice and totaled three RBIs, and Weston Hatten went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead UNR to a 16-5 victory over the Rebels.

Clayton hit solo shots in the second and fourth innings and drew a bases-loaded walk in a five-run fifth by the Wolf Pack (21-18, 10-11 Mountain West), who took two of three games in the weekend series.

Jaylon McLaughlin went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four runs, Nick Seamons went 2-for-5 with a double and drove in three, and Marco Valenzuela went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for UNR, which held a 17-13 edge in hits.

Dillon Johnson went 3-for-5, Bryson Stott went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Max Smith and Edarian Williams each went 2-for-5 with a double, and Seth Mullis went 2-for-3 with an RBI for UNLV.

Austin Pfeifer had a two-run double in a four-run fifth by the Rebels that tied the score at four.

UNLV starter Chase Maddux (2-3) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks and struck out one over four innings.

Wolf Pack starter Jake Jackson gave up four runs on nine hits and one walk and struck out five over 4 1/3 innings. Grant Ford (2-1) went the rest of the way for UNR, holding the Rebels to one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Azusa, Calif., Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete set a stadium and meet record in the 800-meter run in the Bryan Clay Invitational, finishing in 2 minutes, 2.41 seconds — the best in the NCAA this season — and Jasmyne Graham placed first in the 100 hurdles, two of the Rebels’ seven top-eight finishes in the meet.

In the 800, Perteete finished second to adidas’ Nikki Hiltz (2:01.37). The Cougar Athletic Stadium record was 2:02.64 (1996), and the meet record was 2:03.88 (2016).

Graham finished the hurdles race in a personal-best 13.09 seconds, with teammates Taylor Pegram placing third in a personal-best 13.22 seconds and Jada Hicks sixth in 13.47 seconds.

Kaysha Love placed third in the 100 in a personal-best 11.47 seconds, and Mackenna Howard was third in the shot put (50 feet, 10.25 inches).

Nine Rebels achieved personal bests in 10 events.

MEN’S TENNIS

At San Diego, Rafael Almazan won in singles and was part of a doubles victory to help San Diego State (13-9, 4-3 Mountain West) to a 4-0 triumph over the short-handed Rebels (13-8, 2-5).

UNLV was without one senior starter and saw its top player, Eric Samuelsson, retire in the second set — both because of illness.

Almazan beat Tom Ciszewski 6-4, 6-0 at No. 6 singles and teamed with Jan Kirchhoff to down Jordan Sauer and Olle Thestrup 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Also notching straight-set wins for the Aztecs were Anderson at No. 1 singles and Ignacio Martinez at No. 4 singles. Martinez downed Milos Babic 6-4, 6-4.

Arnaud Restifo and Fabian Roensdorf teamed for a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles over Ciszewski and Dabic.