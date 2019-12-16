43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Schreiber paces swimmers in home invitational

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2019 - 9:33 pm
 

Caitlyn Schreiber won the 50-yard freestyle and was part of UNLV’s winning 200 freestyle relay team, two of eight first-place finishes for the Rebels on the first day of the three-day, five-team UNLV Invitational swimming and diving meet Sunday at Buchanan Natatorium.

Eva Kim and Kate Afanasyeva were part of two winning relay teams for the Rebels, who are hosting California Baptist, Fresno Pacific, Linfield and Pacific.

Schreiber won the 50 freestyle in 23.28 seconds and teamed with fellow junior Kim, senior Afanasyeva and sophomore Kristina Schneider to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.77.

Kim, Afanasyeva, sophomore Annie Sanguansin and sophomore Ava Haase won the 400 medley relay in 3:46.45.

Sophomore Carissa Armijo won the 500 freestyle in 4:51.32, and sophomore Montse Moreno placed first in 1-meter diving with a score of 302.30.

For the UNLV men, senior Hayden Hemmens won the 500 freestyle in 4:25.27, freshman Ogi Maric won the 200 individual medley in 1:47.61, and freshman Panos Bolanos, sophomore Sam Willstrop and juniors Bryan Chavez and Richard Szilagyi won the 400 medley relay in 3:12.51.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Short-handed Lady Rebels no match for USC
RJ

Alyson Miura had 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers for Southern California in its 75-54 win over UNLV in a nonconference women’s basketball game Saturday in Los Angeles.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich gains all-region soccer honors
RJ

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Far West Region second team by the United Soccer Coaches, the Monchengladbach, Germany, native’s second career all-region designation.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team wins postseason opener
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 12 kills and 16 digs to lead UNLV past Missouri-Kansas City 3-1 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, left, shown last season, had 15 points and eight rebounds in the Lad ...
UNLV roundup: Late surge by Elon thwarts Lady Rebels
RJ

Ariel Colon hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, starting an 11-2 run by Elon that carried the Phoenix to a 50-44 win over UNLV in a Lady Rebel Round-Up semifinal Saturday.