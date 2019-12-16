UNLV roundup: Schreiber paces swimmers in home invitational

UNLV notched eight first-place finishes on the first day of the three-day, five-team UNLV Invitational swimming and diving meet Sunday at Buchanan Natatorium.

Caitlyn Schreiber won the 50-yard freestyle and was part of UNLV’s winning 200 freestyle relay team, two of eight first-place finishes for the Rebels on the first day of the three-day, five-team UNLV Invitational swimming and diving meet Sunday at Buchanan Natatorium.

Eva Kim and Kate Afanasyeva were part of two winning relay teams for the Rebels, who are hosting California Baptist, Fresno Pacific, Linfield and Pacific.

Schreiber won the 50 freestyle in 23.28 seconds and teamed with fellow junior Kim, senior Afanasyeva and sophomore Kristina Schneider to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.77.

Kim, Afanasyeva, sophomore Annie Sanguansin and sophomore Ava Haase won the 400 medley relay in 3:46.45.

Sophomore Carissa Armijo won the 500 freestyle in 4:51.32, and sophomore Montse Moreno placed first in 1-meter diving with a score of 302.30.

For the UNLV men, senior Hayden Hemmens won the 500 freestyle in 4:25.27, freshman Ogi Maric won the 200 individual medley in 1:47.61, and freshman Panos Bolanos, sophomore Sam Willstrop and juniors Bryan Chavez and Richard Szilagyi won the 400 medley relay in 3:12.51.