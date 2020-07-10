UNLV roundup: Seven swimmers recognized for academics

Seven members of the UNLV swimming and diving program gained College Swim Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America honorable mention.

Seven members of the UNLV swimming and diving program gained College Swim Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America honorable mention, the CSCAA announced this week.

The Rebels had a Western Athletic Conference-high six men honored, including repeat honorees in sophomores Ivan Zhukau and Michal Cukanow.

Other male honorees were senior Hayden Hemmens, sophomore Jack Binder, junior Jesse Cawley and freshman Christopher Mykkanen. Sophomore Kacey Kiuchi was the Rebels’ lone female honoree.

To gain honorable mention, athletes must achieve a minimum 3.50 GPA and a “B” time standard or, for diving, competed at a qualifying meet.