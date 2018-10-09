UNLV roundup: Short-handed men’s golf team ninth in Alabama

UNLV freshman David Rauch shot a 3-over-par 143 to tie for 21st through two rounds Monday, helping the short-handed Rebels sit ninth entering the final round of the 12-team Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.

(Getty Images)

No. 9-ranked UNLV, which was without sophomore Jack Trent, who became ill, is at 22-over 582, 29 strokes behind pace-setting Brigham Young. No. 5-ranked Alabama is one shot behind No. 14 BYU.

Arkansas is two strokes off the pace, led by Julian Perico, who shot 11-under 129 for a four-shot individual lead in the 59-player field.

Also for the Rebels, senior Harry Hall is tied for 25th at 5-over 145, sophomore Garrick Higgo is tied for 34th at 6-over 146, and junior Justin Kim is tied for 44th at 8-over 148.