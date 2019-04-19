UNLV roundup: Shrum, UNR overpower baseball team

Dillan Shrum hit two two-run homers to power UNR past UNLV 16-8 in a Mountain West baseball game Thursday in Reno.

Marco Valenzuela also had two hits and four RBIs for the Wolf Pack (20-17, 9-10), who went ahead to stay with a four-run fourth. Jaylon McLaughlin hit two doubles, including a three-run hit in UNR’s six-run fifth.

Tyler Bosetti went 2-for-3 and scored four runs, and Daniel Perry went 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Wolf Pack.

Edarian Williams went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Rebels (22-17, 9-10), who matched UNR’s 13 hits. Bryson Stott also went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs, and Dillon Johnson and Seth Mullis each drove in three runs for UNLV.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Mia Trejo homered to back Jenny Bressler, who pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings, leading the Rebels to a 3-0 victory over San Jose State.

Bressler (17-5) held the Spartans (27-15, 7-6 Mountain West) to three singles and three walks while striking out six. Breana Burke entered in the seventh and coaxed a double play to end it for the Rebels (28-11, 9-6), who halted a two-game skid.

Statia Cermak walked in the second inning, stole second base, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a bunt single by C.C. Caccamise to give UNLV the lone run it needed.

Trejo hit a two-out homer in the third, her eighth of the season. Cermak doubled in the sixth and scored on a single by pinch hitter Kiley Harrison.

San Jose State starter Jenessa Ullegue (12-3) went the distance, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

BASEBALL AWARD WATCH

Junior Bryson Stott is one of 69 collegiate players named to the watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award, which recognizes the nation’s top collegiate shortstop.

Named in honor of Brooks Wallace, who played shortstop for Texas Tech from 1977 to 1980 and died of leukemia at age 27, the award will be presented his summer by the College Baseball Foundation.

Stott, a Desert Oasis product, entered Thursday batting .338 with 49 hits, including 15 doubles, seven home runs and two triples, and ranked third nationally with 43 walks. He ranked in the top five in 11 Mountain West statistical categories.

Previous Brooks Wallace Award winners include Bishop Gorman product Cadyn Grenier (Oregon State, 2018) and current major leaguers Dansby Swanson (Vanderbilt, 2015), Trea Turner (North Carolina State, 2014), Alex Bregman (Louisiana State, 2014), Brad Miller (Clemson, 2011) and Jedd Gyorko (West Virginia, 2010).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Azusa, Calif., Emma Wahlenmaier ran a personal-best time in the 5,000-meter run to highlight the Rebels’ performances on the second day of the three-day Bryan Clay Invitational.

Wahlenmaier finished in 17 minutes, 54.25 seconds to eclipse her previous best by 13.05 seconds, en route to placing eighth.

Stella Clemens placed 10th in the heptathlon’s fourth group, finishing fourth in the shot put (39 feet, 6.5 inches) and the javelin (122 feet, 2 inches).

Zoe Gilbertson placed 16th in the heptathlon’s first group, posting personal bests in the high jump (4 feet, 8.25 inches), shot put (28 feet, 2.75 inches), 200 (28.08 seconds), long jump (16 feet, 0.5 inches) and javelin (84 feet, 8 inches).