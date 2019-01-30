UNLV roundup: Slow start burns Lady Rebels in loss at UNR

Jade Redmon scored 20 points to lead UNR past UNLV 70-62 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday in Reno.

UNLV forward Paris Strawther, center, shown in March, had nine points and a team-best 10 rebounds Wednesday in the Lady Rebels' 70-62 loss at UNR. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Camariah King had 13 points and Terae Briggs 10 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (7-12, 3-5), who led 18-10 after one quarter, 40-28 at halftime and 58-45 entering the fourth quarter.

Nikki Wheatley had 10 points and Paris Strawther nine points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (6-13, 4-4), who held a 39-35 edge in rebounds but fell to 1-8 on the road.

UNLV shot 42.0 percent from the field but only 58.6 percent on free throws, missing 12 of 29 attempts.

SOFTBALL

The Rebels were picked to place fourth in the nine-team Mountain West in preseason polling of league coaches, their highest projected finish since being picked third prior to 2015.

Defending champion Boise State received eight first-place votes and 64 points, and Fresno State got the other first-place vote and totaled 57 points.

Next were San Jose State (50), UNLV (35), San Diego State (31), UNR (29), Colorado State (26), Utah State (21) and New Mexico (11).

BASEBALL

Junior shortstop Bryson Stott, a Desert Oasis product, was named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America second team.

Stott previously was selected to the Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-America first team, the D1Baseball Preseason All-America second team and Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America third team.