UNLV roundup: Smith, Wade lead Lady Rebels past Air Force

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

LaTecia Smith scored 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting to lead UNLV past Air Force 67-60 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Rodjanae Wade overcame foul trouble to total 14 points and 12 rebounds in her league-leading seventh double-double of the season for the Lady Rebels (6-8, 2-1), who shot 48.1 percent and held the Falcons (3-11, 1-2) to 29 percent.

Freshman Melanie Isbell had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists for UNLV in its third straight win and 15th in a row over Air Force. The Lady Rebels are 44-5 all time against the Falcons.

UNLV made eight of its first nine shots while grabbing leads of 8-0 and 16-3. The Lady Rebels led 23-12 after one quarter, 37-26 at halftime and 55-46 entering the fourth quarter.

Haley Jones scored 17 points and Emily Conroe 10, and each had six rebounds for Air Force, which was outrebounded 46-40.

Smith, who scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season, added three assists, three steals and three rebounds.

