UNLV roundup: Soccer teams fall to San Jose State

UNLV’s men’s and women’s soccer teams lost Sunday to San Jose State, with the men falling 2-1 on the road and the women going down 1-0 at home.

Alex Clewis stopped a penalty kick by Timo Mehlich in the 72nd minute, preserving San Jose State’s 2-1 victory over UNLV in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Sunday in San Jose, California.

Suliman Khorami scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute for the Spartans (5-5-2, 3-1-1), who held a 20-12 advantage in shots, including a 10-4 edge in shots on goal.

Daniel Moran scored his fourth goal of the season in the 34th minute for the Rebels (6-7-1, 1-3-1) to back Enrique Adame, who had eight saves.

Eduardo Buenfil opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 17th minute in support of Clewis, who totaled three saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Haleigh Wynne scored in the 61st minute to back Paige Simoneau, who had three saves, as San Jose State posted a 1-0 win over the Rebels.

Freshman Emberly Sevilla had a career-best 10 saves for UNLV (8-5-2, 2-3-1 Mountain West), which was outshot 15-5. The Spartans (6-5-2, 5-1) notched their third straight victory.