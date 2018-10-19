UNLV roundup: Soccer teams notch league shutouts on road

UNLV’s soccer teams won league matches by shutout on the road Friday, with the women blanking Colorado State 3-0 in a Mountain West clash and the men edging Missouri-Kansas City 1-0 in a Western Athletic Conference meeting.

Georgia Kingman, Caitlyn Kreutz and McKenna Sullivan scored in the second half to back freshman Emberly Sevilla, who had four saves in her sixth shutout, leading UNLV to a 3-0 win over Colorado State in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Kingman scored her fourth goal of the season, assisted by Amanda Galbraith and Michaela Morris, in the 54th minute. Kreutz’s eighth goal of the season came on an assist from Katie Ballou in the 68th minute.

Sullivan scored her second goal of the season on a 77th-minute penalty kick as the Rebels (10-5-3, 4-3-2) overcame a 10-9 disadvantage in shots. The Rams (5-8-4, 2-5-1) held a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Kansas City, Mo., Jesus Partida scored his second goal of the season in the 47th minute for the Rebels, who held Missouri-Kansas City without a shot on goal in a 1-0 victory.

UNLV (8-7-1, 3-3-1 Western Athletic Conference) held a 13-6 advantage in shots, including a 5-0 edge in shots on goal. Filippo Errico had four saves for the Kangaroos (2-11, 1-6).