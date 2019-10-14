UNLV roundup: Soccer teams notch league wins at home

UNLV’s soccer teams each recorded a league win Sunday at Johann Memorial Field, with the women blanking first-place Colorado College 2-0 and the men rallying past San Jose State 2-1.

Palo Verde product Jadyn Nogues and Spring Valley product Lourdes Bosch scored in the second half as UNLV halted a six-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Colorado College in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

Emberly Sevilla had four saves for the Rebels (4-10, 1-5), who were outshot 15-11. The first-place Tigers (8-4, 3-3) held edges of 5-3 in shots on goal and 10-1 in corner kicks.

UNLV’s first goal came via its lone corner kick, as Malika Markham’s kick was headed past Colorado State goalkeeper Molly Hiniker by Nogues in the 60th minute.

The Rebels padded their lead in the 87th minute, when Bosch dribbled past and through several defenders before scoring from outside the box to the top-right corner of the net.

Bosch put two of her team-high five shots on goal. For the Tigers, Jacqui Hand put two of her team-best five shots on goal, and Jenna Wilt put two of her four shots on goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Timo Mehlich scored twice in the final 19 minutes to rally the Rebels past San Jose State 2-1 in a Western Athletic Conference match.

Enrique Adame had five saves for UNLV (3-9-1, 1-3-1), which halted a seven-match winless streak.

Rudy Castro opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the Spartans (2-9-1, 2-2-1), who held edges of 14-8 in shots and 6-3 in shots on goal but fell to 0-5-1 on the road.

Mehlich tied the score on a shot from 12 yards out, assisted by Marco Gonzalez, in the 72nd minute.

Mehlich’s decisive goal came in the 81st minute, after James Drye lofted a high pass from the defensive back line. Mehlich outraced the defense for the ball and then dribbled past goalkeeper David Sweeney, who had come out to challenge.

Castro put three of his match-high five shots on goal. Mehlich put two of his team-best three shots on goal.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Austin, Texas, sophomore Veronica Joels shot even-par 72 in the final round of the Betsy Rawls Invitational to finish at even-par 216 and tied for 11th in the 78-player field.

The Rebels shot 12-over 300 in the final round to finish at 40-over 904 and in 13th place in the 15-team field, 59 strokes behind champion Texas.

The host Longhorns finished at 19-under 845, with Kent State second at 17-under 847, Oklahoma State third at 13-under 851 and Miami fourth at 6-under 858. Those four were the lone teams to come in under par.

Oklahoma State freshman Isabella Fierro was the medalist at 15-under 201, five strokes ahead of the field.

For UNLV, freshman Elina Saksa tied for 30th at 5-over 221, junior Samantha Fuller tied for 58th at 14-over 230, junior Cathy Liu tied for 71st at 23-over 239, and freshman Dana Puyol tied for 75th at 32-over 248.