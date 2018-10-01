UNLV roundup: Soccer teams notch scoreless ties

Neither of UNLV’s soccer teams scored a goal Sunday, and both posted shutouts — with the men tying Cal State Bakersfield 0-0 at home and the women tying Air Force 0-0 on the road.

UNLV junior Enrique Adame had four saves in his 10th career shutout, helping the Rebels to a 0-0 double-overtime tie with Cal State Bakersfield in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

Marco Gonzalez had the best scoring chances for the Rebels (6-5-1, 1-1-1), including a 35-yard shot in the 53rd minute that goalkeeper Rodrigo Sarmiento deflected off the crossbar for the Roadrunners (3-6-1, 1-1-1) and a left-side rush that Sarmiento thwarted in the first extra session.

UNLV, which held a 14-9 edge in shots, including a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal, has posted two consecutive shutouts for the first time since September 2015.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Colorado Springs, Colo., freshman Emberly Sevilla had three saves in her fifth shutout for the Rebels, who mustered a 0-0 double-overtime tie with Air Force to halt a two-game Mountain West skid.

UNLV (7-4-2, 1-2-1) held a 15-12 advantage in shots, including an 8-3 edge in shots on goal. Jennifer Hiddink had eight saves for the Falcons (1-4-5, 0-2-2).