UNLV roundup: Softball team caps tournament with victory

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2020 - 9:44 pm
 

Jenny Bressler allowed one hit over 5⅓ shutout innings to lead UNLV past Southern Utah 6-2 in the Rebel Kickoff Classic softball tournament finale Sunday at Eller Media Stadium.

Bressler (1-2) struck out five and walked one. Lauren Tycksen went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base and scored twice for the Rebels (2-3), who led 3-0 after two innings and 6-0 after five.

Lauryn Barker went 2-for-3 and scored twice, Justine Federe went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a sacrifice fly, Maddie Schmidt went 1-for-1, drew two walks and stole a base, and Brooke Ryan had a pinch RBI single for UNLV.

Skyler Ball had a two-run single in the seventh for the Thunderbirds (1-4), who were outhit 10-4. Mikelle Magalogo went 1-for-2 with a double — the game’s lone extra-base hit — and scored for Southern Utah.

Thunderbirds starter Sydni Sorensen (0-2) allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits and five walks and struck out one over 3⅓ innings.

In Sunday’s first game, Oregon State (4-1) posted a 5-3 victory over Cal State Northridge (3-2).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, the Rebels (0-5) had their scheduled nonconference matches against Virginia Tech (4-0) and Southern Utah (1-6) called off because of high winds.

The match against the Hokies will not be made up. The match against the Thunderbirds is expected to be rescheduled.

