UNLV roundup: Softball team coasts past New Mexico

Justine Federe, Reina Bondi and Lauren Tycksen each went 2-for-3 and scored twice to lead host UNLV past New Mexico 8-0 in a Mountain West softball game Friday.

(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Justine Federe, Reina Bondi and Lauren Tycksen each went 2-for-3 and scored twice to back Charlie Masterson, who pitched five shutout innings, leading UNLV past New Mexico 8-0 in a Mountain West softball game Friday at Eller Media Stadium.

Masterson (6-3) allowed one hit and one walk and struck out five as the Rebels (35-14, 13-9) handed the Lobos (12-40, 3-20) their 11th straight loss.

Federe hit a two-run double, Bondi had a double and an RBI, Tycksen drove in a run, and Mia Trejo had an RBI triple for UNLV, which held an 11-2 edge in hits in a game shortened to six innings by the run rule.

Jenny Bressler started for the Rebels and allowed one hit and struck out two in the first inning. Masterson took over in the second and went the rest of the way.

New Mexico starter Kennedy Ferguson (4-15) allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and no walks over 2 1/3 innings. She struck out three.

Cameryn O’Grady and Aleyah Wilbon each went 1-for-3 for the Lobos.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Clovis, Calif., Mackenna Howard placed second in the shot put, and Jasmyne Graham placed third in the long jump to help the Rebels sit fourth after the third day of the four-day, 11-team Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

Howard threw the shot 53 feet, 1.50 inches, and Graham leaped 20 feet, 0.5 inches.

Also for UNLV, Cassidy Osborne-Butler placed fifth in the shot put (49 feet, 6.25 inches), Jaela Williams placed sixth in the long jump (19 feet, 6.25 inches), and Howard placed sixth in the hammer throw (173 feet, 6 inches).

Graham, Williams and eight teammates qualified for the finals in six total track disciplines.

Advancing to Saturday’s 100-meter hurdles final were Graham (13.45 seconds, second), Taylor Pegram (13.44, third), Jada Hicks (13.51, fourth) and Williams (14.08 seconds, seventh). Graham also will run in the 400 hurdles final after qualifying sixth in 1:03.08.

Kaysha Love advanced to the 100 and 200 finals, notching the fifth-best qualifying times in both events in 11.59 seconds and 23.75 seconds. Also making the 100 final were Drea Austin (11.98, sixth) and Emerald Bowens (12.10, ninth).

In the 800 trials, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete was second (2:09.22) and Elisa Rovere eighth (2:10.13), and Amari Prude was sixth in the 400 trials in 55.64 seconds.

Colorado State leads the team standings with 48 points, followed by San Diego State (39), Utah State (34), UNLV (32) and Wyoming (28) in the top five. Next were UNR (25), Boise State (22), New Mexico (21) and Fresno State (16), with San Jose State and Air Force tied with four points apiece.

BASEBALL

At Albuquerque, N.M., Friday’s game between the Rebels (25-23, 12-2 Mountain West) and New Mexico (20-25-1, 8-13-1), scheduled for 5 p.m. PT, was postponed because of inclement weather and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon PT.