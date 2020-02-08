UNLV roundup: Softball team drops two on opening day

Mariah Mazon pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Oregon State past UNLV 1-0 in the Rebel Kickoff Classic softball tournament Friday at Eller Media Stadium.

Mazon had half of the six hits by the Beavers (2-0), who overcame four errors. The lone run scored against Rebels starter Charlie Masterson (0-1) was unearned.

In UNLV’s first game, Jaymi Steward and Jessica Alexander homered to lead Cal State Northridge (2-0) to a 4-3 win. Justine Federe hit a two-run double for the Rebels (0-2), who matched the Matadors’ six hits.

Oregon State scored its run in the sixth. Mazon hit a one-out single and was replaced by pinch runner Karla Calderon, who came home after an error by shortstop Samantha Diaz and a sacrifice fly by Maia Rader.

Masterson struck out six and walked one over seven innings.

Against Cal State Northridge, Steward hit a two-run homer in the first, which Federe answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning.

Kira Cauley had a run-scoring bunt single in the second for the Matadors. Alexander, who finished 2-for-3, hit a solo shot in the fifth to put Northridge up 4-2.

Mia Trejo homered leading off the bottom of the seventh.

Matadors starter Kenedee Jamerson (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks and struck out four in seven innings.

UNLV starter Jenny Bressler (0-1) gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk over seven innings. She struck out eight.

Lauren Tycksen hit a leadoff triple and scored in the first, and Trejo and Maddie Schmidt each went 2-for-3 for the Rebels, who committed three errors against Northridge.

Lauryn Barker drew two of the three walks UNLV coaxed out of Mazon, a junior right-hander who threw her first no-hitter.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Eric Samuelsson and Anton Ornberg each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to lead the Rebels (5-0) to a 4-0 triumph over Northern Arizona (2-3).

Samuelsson defeated Facundo Tumosa 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Clayton Alenik for a 6-3 victory over Chris Steele and Alex Groves at No. 2 doubles.

Ornberg downed Groves 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles and teamed with Jackson Atherton for a 6-2 win over Joachim Schaefer and Daniel Dillon at No. 3 doubles.

Also for UNLV, Jordan Sauer beat Steele 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Alex Kobelt (No. 1) and Alenik (No. 5) led their singles matches when the outcome was clinched.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Izumi Asano won at No. 1 singles and teamed with En-Pei Huang for a victory at No. 1 doubles for the Rebels (0-5) in their 5-2 loss to Arkansas (4-2).

Asano led 2-1 in her singles match when opponent Martina Zerulo was forced to retire. Asano and Huang, ranked 13th nationally, downed No. 22-ranked Tatum Rice and Lauren Alter 6-1.

UNLV’s other victory came at No. 6 singles, where Samantha Li outlasted Laura Rijkers 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9).

Tatum Rice downed Huang 7-6, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Jackie Carr topped Connie Li 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Alter defeated Sam Smith 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles, and Kelly Keller beat Olivia Elliott 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5 singles.

Zerulo and Carr beat Connie Li and Smith 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Rijkers and Thea Rice topped Samantha Li and Elliott 7-6 (1) at No. 3 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed first in the 600-meter run to lead the Rebels on the first day of the two-day New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

Wilson-Perteete finished in 1 minute, 29.37 seconds. Elisa Rovere was fifth (1:33.11) and Emma Wahlenmaier ninth (1:35.53).

Jonon Young placed fourth in the long jump with a 19-foot, 7-inch effort, and Jartierra Grissom was sixth in the high jump (5 feet, 5¼ inches).