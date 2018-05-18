UNLV roundup: Softball team falls into losers’ bracket

Tayler Misfeldt pitched a four-hit shutout to lead UC Riverside past UNLV 2-0 in regional play of the National Invitational Softball Championship on Thursday at Eller Media Stadium.

Jenae Lockwood hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning to back Tayler Misfeldt, who pitched a four-hit shutout, leading UC Riverside past UNLV 2-0 in a regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship on Thursday at Eller Media Stadium.

The Highlanders (35-22) advanced to the title game at 3 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (32-19) face UNR (27-26) at noon, with the winner taking on UC Riverside. Should Riverside lose, another game would be played at 6 p.m.

Misfeldt (18-11) struck out seven and issued two walks to outduel Breana Burke (5-5), who allowed one run on three hits and one walk and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings.

Janine Petmecky pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for UNLV, allowing one run on three hits and two walks and striking out one in 2 2/3 innings.

Brittney Garcia hit an RBI single in the sixth, and Danielle Ortega went 2-for-3 for the Highlanders, who had a 6-4 edge in hits.

Jade Valdez-Yadao went 2-for-3, and Justine Federe had a double for the Rebels.

In other softball news, Petmecky was named All-West Region second team, and freshman first baseman Mia Trejo was named All-West Region third team.

Petmecky, a senior pitcher/outfielder from Riverside, California, entered Thursday with a 20-7 pitching record, with a 2.22 ERA, 146 strikeouts and 16 complete games. At the plate, she had a team-best 55 hits, three triples and seven home runs with a .335 batting average, 31 RBIs and 31 runs.

Trejo, from Tucson, Arizona, started all 50 games, leading the team in batting average (.361) while ranking second in hits (52) and doubles (nine) and third in RBIs (28) and home runs (three).

BASEBALL

At Fresno, Calif., Korby Batesole went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and three runs to back Edgar Gonzalez, who pitched a four-hitter, leading Fresno State to a 6-1 win over the Rebels.

Gonzalez (8-2) allowed one run and walked three while striking out seven.

J.T. Arruda had a triple, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs, and Zach Presno homered for the Bulldogs (29-23, 12-16 Mountain West), who held an 8-4 edge in hits.

Nick Rodriguez went 2-for-4 for UNLV (32-21, 13-15), and Rebels starter Alan Strong (7-3) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk and struck out two over three innings.