UNLV roundup: Softball team notches two tournament shutouts

(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Jenny Bressler and Breana Burke each pitched a shutout to lead UNLV to two wins in the Stanford softball tournament Saturday in Stanford, California.

Burke (3-2) allowed four hits and no walks and struck out five as the Rebels (18-5) cruised to a 7-0 win over Bucknell (6-10).

In UNLV’s 1-0 victory over Stanford (19-3), Bressler (11-2) twirled a five-hitter with six strikeouts, and Samantha Diaz hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to end the Cardinal’s 12-game win streak.

Against the Bison, Reina Bondi went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Lauren Tycksen went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, and Myranda Bueno went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Stanford starter Maddy Dwyer (6-2) took a one-hit shutout into the seventh, before Statia Cermak notched her second single of the game, setting up Diaz’s go-ahead liner to left on an 0-and-2 count.

Hannah Howell went 2-for-3 with a double for the Cardinal.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Luke Shadid hit for the cycle, finishing 5-for-6 with three runs and two RBIs, to lead Bradley to an 8-5 victory over the Rebels.

Brendan Dougherty had a triple, a double and an RBI, and Dan Bolt went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs for the Braves (7-4), who held a 14-11 edge in hits and overcame three errors.

Dillon Johnson and Jack-Thomas Wold each went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Rebels (8-7), who trailed 1-0 after one inning, 2-1 after three and 5-4 after four.

Bradley starter Brooks Gossewein (2-1) allowed four runs, two earned, on 10 hits and two walks and struck out two over six innings.

UNLV starter Bradley Spooner (1-1) gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks and struck out six over 3 2/3 innings.

Vince Taormina had two singles, and Bryson Stott scored twice for the Rebels, who were charged with no errors.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Birmingham, Ala., senior Destiny Smith-Barnett placed fourth out of eight finalists in the 60-meter dash in 7.188 seconds in the NCAA Indoor Championships.

With her performance, Smith-Barnett gained All-America first-team designation, the first Rebel to do so in indoor competition since Amanda Bingson in 2012.

Smith-Barnett gained second-team status by placing 14th in the 60 two years ago.

Southern California sophomore Twanisha Terry won in 7.140 seconds, followed by Texas senior Teahna Daniels (7.181) and Florida State sophomore Ka’Tia Seymour (7.183).

Louisiana State senior Kortnei Johnson, the top qualifier, was fifth in 7.210 seconds.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu, Izumi Asano and Anna Bogoslavets won in singles for the Rebels (9-5) in their 4-3 loss to 42nd-ranked San Diego (7-2).

Zhu, ranked No. 91, downed No. 93 Solymar Colling 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Asano won 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Bogoslavets won 6-0, 7-6 at No. 4 singles.

En-Pei Huang lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 at No. 3 singles, ending her nine-match win streak, and Connie Li lost 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5 singles for the Rebels, who fell to 7-1 at home.

Huang and Zhu, ranked 49th in doubles, had their eight-match win streak end with a 6-4 loss.

MEN’S TENNIS

At San Luis Obispo, Calif., Jordan Sauer won at No. 4 singles for the Rebels (8-3) in their 4-1 loss to Denver (6-5).

With the threat of rain, the teams started with singles and ultimately never got to doubles play.

Milos Dabic lost 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, and the Pioneers won the other completed matches in straight sets.