UNLV roundup: Softball team wins, gets to 6-0 for first time

Lauren Tycksen and Mia Trejo each hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to send UNLV past Utah Valley 2-0 in the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic softball tournament Friday, putting the Rebels at 6-0 for the first time in the program’s 35-year history.

UNLV (6-1) lost its second game of the event at Eller Media Stadium, with Brianna Pratt pitching a two-hitter and Jenny Vasquez hitting a sixth-inning home run to center field in a 1-0 win by Miami of Ohio (4-3).

Against Utah Valley (3-4), freshman Jenny Bressler (4-0) pitched a seven-hit shutout with and one walk and eight strikeouts. Justine Federe had three of the Rebels’ 11 hits, and Reina Bondi and Myranda Bueno had two apiece.

Johniann Wahl, Haeley Tran and Morgan Lott each had two of Miami’s nine hits against Breana Burke (1-1), who issued no walks and struck out six over seven innings. Pratt (2-2) allowed singles to Samantha Diaz and pinch hitter Statia Cermak while walking one and striking out five.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Austin Lively and Jake Taylor homered to back Jake Prizina, who pitched a five-hit shutout, leading Seattle past the Rebels 4-0 in both teams’ season opener.

UNLV starter Cameron Jabara pitched six shutout innings, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out seven. None of the Rebels’ five pitchers issued a walk, and they combined for 11 strikeouts.

The Redhawks went ahead 1-0 in the seventh off Donavon McCrystal (0-1), who permitted one run on four hits. Lively hit a two-run homer and Taylor a solo shot in the ninth off Matthew Mitchell.

Prizina (1-0), a left-hander, issued one walk and struck out five. Dillon Johnson had two of UNLV’s five hits, including a double, and Bryson Stott had a triple.

Lively and Kyler Murphy each had three of Seattle’s 15 hits, and Taylor and Connor O’Brien added two apiece, with Taylor notching a triple and scoring twice.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Davis, Calif., a nonconference match pitting the Rebels (5-1) against UC Davis (6-1) was canceled because of rain.