UNLV roundup: Softball team wins opener in regional tournament

Brooke Stover, Alyssa Navarro, Myranda Bueno and Janine Petmecky knocked in runs, and the UNLV softball team defeated Weber State 4-1 in its opener at the National Invitational Softball Championship regional at Eller Media Stadium.

Thinkstock

Brooke Stover, Alyssa Navarro, Myranda Bueno and Janine Petmecky knocked in runs, and the UNLV softball team defeated Weber State 4-1 in its opener at the National Invitational Softball Championship regional at Eller Media Stadium.

Petmecky also went the distance in the circle, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts.

In other games at the regional, Weber State defeated Utah Valley 14-7, and UC Riverside beat UNR 10-0.

The regional continues Thursday, including UNLV taking on Riverside at 6 p.m. UNR and Utah Valley play at noon, and the winner faces Weber State at 3 p.m.

Also, UNLV landed three players on the Mountain West all-conference teams. Petmecky, a senior pitcher/outfielder, and freshman first baseman Mia Trejo were tabbed first-team selections, while sophomore outfielder Reina Bondi was selected to the second team.