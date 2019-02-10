UNLV roundup: Softball team wins two more in tournament

(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee)

Mia Trejo had a home run among her three hits and totaled four RBIs to lead UNLV to a 6-5 win over Long Beach State and a 10-1 victory over North Dakota in the Marucci Desert Classic softball tournament at Eller Media Stadium.

Against the 49ers (2-2), Lauren Tyksen went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and scored three runs, including the go-ahead run on a sixth-inning error, and made two running catches in deep center field. Jenny Bressler (3-0) allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks and struck out five in seven innings.

Sydney McCollum hit a three-run homer and a double for Long Beach State, which trailed 5-0 after two innings. Katelyn Hanson hit a two-run single in the sixth for the 49ers.

Against the Fighting Hawks (1-2), Charlie Masterson (1-0) allowed one run on seven hits and no walks and struck out five over five innings. Reina Bondi and Samantha Diaz each had two hits for the Rebels (4-0), and Denise Armendariz hit a two-run homer.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

At Fresno, Calif., Aly Gamez had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Fresno State past the Lady Rebels 73-55 in a Mountain West game.

Maddi Utti had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (15-7, 8-3), who held UNLV (7-15, 5-6) without a field goal in the fourth quarter on 13 shots en route to a 25-6 scoring edge in the period.

Katie Powell had 17 points and Nikki Wheatley 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Lady Rebels, who led 19-15 after one quarter and 49-48 entering the fourth.

Candice White scored 14 points for Fresno State, which shot 53.8 percent and held a 33-28 edge in rebounds while improving to 10-2 at home.

The Lady Rebels, who shot 37.5 percent, fell to 1-9 on the road.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, En-Pei Huang went 4-0 in singles and doubles, losing three games in two singles victories, in helping the Rebels (5-2) to 4-0 wins over Texas-El Paso (1-4) and Weber State (5-3).

Against the Miners, No. 118-ranked Izumi Asano won a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 decision at No. 3 singles, and Samantha Li won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles and teamed with Alex Kalachova for a 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Against the Wildcats, No. 81-ranked Aiwen Zhu won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Huang for a 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles, Asano won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, and Kalachova and Samantha Li teamed for a 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Jonon Young placed eighth in the triple jump with a career-best 40-foot, 6.75-inch effort, one of five top-eight showings by the Rebels on the final day of the 27-team Don Kirby Invitational.

Jasmyne Graham placed fifth in the 60-meter dash in a season-best 8.35 seconds, Gizelle Reid, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete, Amari Prude and Najia Hudspeth placed fifth in the 1,600 relay in a season-best 3 minutes, 41.98 seconds, and Mackenna Howard was eighth in the shot put with a 50-foot, 10.75-inch throw.