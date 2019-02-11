UNLV roundup: Softball team wraps up 5-0 weekend

Freshman Paxton Scheurer went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as UNLV capped an unbeaten opening weekend with an 11-3 win over Southern Utah in the Marucci Desert Classic softball tournament Sunday at Eller Media Stadium.

Reina Bondi went 1-for-4 with an RBI, scored three runs and had three of the seven stolen bases by the Rebels, who have started 5-0 for the third time in the program’s 35-year history and first time since 2007.

Lauren Tycksen went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs for UNLV, which led 7-0 after three innings. Breanna Burke (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk and struck out four over six innings.

Rylie Nance went 2-for-2 with a double for the Thunderbirds (1-4), who were outhit 10-4.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Los Angeles, the scheduled match between the Rebels (5-1) and Loyola Marymount (1-3) was canceled because of rain and will not be made up.