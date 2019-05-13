83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Solid pitching goes for naught in baseball loss

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2019 - 10:06 pm
 

Jeff Deimling hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to help New Mexico edge UNLV 3-2 and salvage the final game of a three-game Mountain West baseball series Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Chase Maddux (3-5) held the Lobos (21-27-1, 9-15-1) to one earned run on seven hits and one walk in five-plus innings, and Grant Robbins had a two-out, two-run single in the seventh for the Rebels (27-24, 14-13).

New Mexico starter Nathaniel Garley (5-4) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings. After Drew Marrufo notched a strikeout to end the seventh, Malachi Emond blanked UNLV on one hit and struck out three over the final two innings for his ninth save.

Ediberto Reyes went 2-for-3 with a double and a run, Tanner Baker went 2-for-2, and Hayden Schilling hit a double and stole a base for New Mexico, which held a 9-5 edge in hits and halted a four-game skid.

Austin Pfeifer had a double for the Rebels’ lone extra-base hit. Edarian Williams had a single, drew a walk, scored a run and handled six chances at second base for UNLV, which left the bases loaded in the second inning and stranded a runner at second in the seventh and eighth.

The Lobos opened the scoring on a third-inning error and went up 3-0 in the sixth on Deimling’s double.

THE LATEST
(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg
UNLV roundup: Softball team coasts past New Mexico
RJ

Justine Federe, Reina Bondi and Lauren Tycksen each went 2-for-3 and scored twice to lead host UNLV past New Mexico 8-0 in a Mountain West softball game Friday.

(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg
UNLV roundup: Bressler strikes out 11 in softball victory
RJ

Freshman Jenny Bressler struck out 11 in seven innings, and Samantha Diaz hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth, leading host UNLV past New Mexico 2-1 in a Mountain West softball game Thursday.

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack, shown last season, finished at 3-over-par 219 to tie for 22nd in the ...
UNLV roundup: Mack 22nd, Prior 40th at golf regional
RJ

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack tied for 22nd, and senior teammate Elizabeth Prior tied for 40th to wrap up play in the NCAA women’s golf regional Wednesday in Cle Elum, Washington.