UNLV roundup: Solid pitching goes for naught in baseball loss

A strong pitching performance by Chase Maddux went for naught Sunday as UNLV lost to New Mexico 3-2 in a Mountain West baseball game in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jeff Deimling hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to help New Mexico edge UNLV 3-2 and salvage the final game of a three-game Mountain West baseball series Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Chase Maddux (3-5) held the Lobos (21-27-1, 9-15-1) to one earned run on seven hits and one walk in five-plus innings, and Grant Robbins had a two-out, two-run single in the seventh for the Rebels (27-24, 14-13).

New Mexico starter Nathaniel Garley (5-4) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings. After Drew Marrufo notched a strikeout to end the seventh, Malachi Emond blanked UNLV on one hit and struck out three over the final two innings for his ninth save.

Ediberto Reyes went 2-for-3 with a double and a run, Tanner Baker went 2-for-2, and Hayden Schilling hit a double and stole a base for New Mexico, which held a 9-5 edge in hits and halted a four-game skid.

Austin Pfeifer had a double for the Rebels’ lone extra-base hit. Edarian Williams had a single, drew a walk, scored a run and handled six chances at second base for UNLV, which left the bases loaded in the second inning and stranded a runner at second in the seventh and eighth.

The Lobos opened the scoring on a third-inning error and went up 3-0 in the sixth on Deimling’s double.