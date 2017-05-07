UNLV roundup: Stone’s two homers key Fresno State’s baseball win over Rebels

Justin Jones, shown in 2014, went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer for UNLV on Saturday in the Rebels' 11-5 loss to Fresno State at Wilson Stadium. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Jake Stone hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning and added a two-run shot in the ninth to lead Fresno State to an 11-5 win over UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

Justin Jones went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in the fourth for the Rebels (17-32, 7-16), who went up 5-4 on Cody Howard’s three-run homer in the fifth.

Austin Guibor and Ryan Dobson each went 3-for-5 for the Bulldogs (25-21, 13-10), who held an 18-10 edge in hits and won their fifth straight.

Carter Bins, Jared Akins, Scott Silva and Aaron Arruda each had two hits for Fresno State. Akins drove in two runs, and Stone walked twice and scored four runs.

Bulldogs starter Edgar Gonzalez (4-3) gave up five runs on 10 hits and two walks and struck out six in seven innings.

UNLV starter Garrett Poole (2-6) was charged with six runs on 11 hits and two walks and struck out two in five innings.

Ernie De La Trinidad went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored twice for the Rebels.

SOFTBALL

At San Diego, Ashley Ercolano hit a go-ahead grand slam in San Diego State’s six-run third inning to lead the Aztecs to an 8-6 win over UNLV that capped a Mountain West doubleheader sweep.

In the first game, Shelby Thompson hit a solo home run and a three-run shot to help the Aztecs to a 9-1, five-inning victory.

Jenavee Peres went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the opener for San Diego State (29-17, 13-9), which had a 12-3 edge in Game 1 hits.

Marissa Moreno (11-5) held the Rebels (23-26, 6-15) to one unearned run on three hits and one walk and struck out two in five innings in the opener.

In the second game, Alyssa Navarro, Janine Petmecky and Justine Federe homered for UNLV, which was outhit 10-9. Navarro and Federe each drove in two runs, and Emily Vela had a double and an RBI.

San Diego State starter Erica Romero (10-5) gave up four runs on seven hits and no walks and struck out one in four innings.

Morgan Ettinger (12-16) went the distance in Game 2 for the Rebels, giving up eight runs — two earned — on 10 hits and three walks. She struck out two.