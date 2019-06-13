UNLV roundup: Stott lands more All-America baseball honors

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named All-America second team by Perfect Game and third team by Baseball America.

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown last month, batted .356 with a .486 on-base percentage and a .599 slugging percentage this season. (Aaron M. Sprecher/The Associated Press)

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named All-America second team by Perfect Game and third team by Baseball America.

The Desert Oasis product, tabbed All-America third team by Collegiate Baseball in May, was selected with the 14th pick of last week’s Major League Baseball first-year draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Named player of the year in the Mountain West, Stott also is a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award as the country’s top collegiate shortstop and for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award.

Stott batted .356 with a .599 slugging percentage in 2019 while ranking in the top 100 in 11 NCAA statistical categories, including including 14th in bases on balls (55), 22nd in runs (65), 30th in on-base percentage (.486), 35th in doubles (20), 51st in hits (79) and 59th in total bases (133).