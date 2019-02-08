UNLV roundup: Stott named to Golden Spikes watch list

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown last February, is the first Rebel to be named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list since pitcher Erick Fedde in 2014. (UNLV photo)

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was one of 55 of the nation’s top amateur baseball players named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, USA Baseball announced.

Stott, a Desert Oasis product, is the first Rebel to be selected to the watch list since pitcher Erick Fedde was recognized prior to his junior season in 2014.

The watch list is made up of college and high school players, with the Golden Spikes Award advisory board maintaining a rolling list of players that will allow athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

The 42nd Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 14. USA Baseball will announce the finalists on May 29, and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com and run through June 10. The midseason watch list and semifinalists will be announced on April 10 and May 15.

Previous winners include Las Vegas natives Kris Bryant (2013, Bonanza High School) and Bryce Harper (2010, Las Vegas High School), along with current major leaguers Andrew Benintendi (2015), Mike Zunino (2012), Trevor Bauer (2011), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Buster Posey (2008) and David Price (2007).