UNLV roundup: Stott nets fourth All-America baseball honor

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named All-America third team by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings on Saturday, his fourth All-America designation in 2019.

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown last month, ranked in the top 100 in 11 NCAA statistical categories in 2019. (Aaron M. Sprecher/The Associated Press)

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named All-America third team by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings on Saturday, the Desert Oasis product’s fourth All-America designation in 2019.

Stott, who was named NCAA Division I West All-Region first team by ABCA/Rawlings on Wednesday, previously was named All-America second team by Perfect Game and third team by Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America.

Drafted 14th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies on June 3, Stott became the fourth Rebel selected in the first round of the MLB first-year draft in program history.

He also was named the Mountain West’s co-player of the year and was a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award (honoring the nation’s top collegiate shortstop) and USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award.

Stott batted .356 in 2019 with a .486 on-base percentage, a .599 slugging percentage, 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He drew 55 bases on balls, which ranked 14th nationally.