UNLV roundup: Stott on Golden Spikes midseason watch list

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown covering second base last season, was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. The junior Desert Oasis product is batting .326 with a .489 on-base percentage and a .583 slugging percentage. (UNLV photo)

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, USA Baseball announced Wednesday.

The junior Desert Oasis product is batting .326, with a .489 on-base percentage and a .583 slugging percentage. Among his 43 hits are 12 doubles, six home runs and two triples, and he has drawn 41 walks, which ranks third nationally.

The midseason watch list is comprised of 40 of the nation’s top amateur players from high school and college, and it includes an additional 21 athletes who have played their way into the mix since the preseason list was announced in February.

Stott is the second Rebel to be named to the Golden Spikes Award’s preseason watch list and the midseason watch list, joining fellow Las Vegan Erick Fedde in 2014.

The Golden Spikes Award advisory board will continue to maintain a rolling list of players that will allow athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award.

USA Baseball will announce the semifinalists on May 15 and the finalists on May 29. Fan voting will open May 29 at GoldenSpikesAward.com and run through June 10. The 42nd Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 14.

Previous winners are Las Vegas natives Kris Bryant (2013, Bonanza High School) and Bryce Harper (2010, Las Vegas High School) and fellow current major leaguers Andrew Benintendi (2015), Mike Zunino (2012), Trevor Bauer (2011), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Buster Posey (2008) and David Price (2007).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Junior En-Pei Huang was named Mountain West player of the week for the second time this season after going 4-0 in the Rebels’ shutouts over UNR and San Jose State last week.

The native of Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, and doubles partner Aiwen Zhu are 21-8 and ranked 62nd nationally this season. Huang is 22-8 at No. 3 singles.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Seniors James Piotrowski and Ethan Klein were named to the Western Athletic Conference all-academic team for a third time and junior Dagen Kipling for a second time.

To be eligible, a student/athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of a team’s events.